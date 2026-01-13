Museveni campaigns in Bukonzo East, advocates for commercial agriculture and tourism

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Monday campaigned in Bukonzo East, Kasese District, where he called on residents to embrace commercial agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing as key drivers of wealth creation and job growth.

Addressing supporters, President Museveni said peace and stability had laid a strong foundation for development in Kasese and the country at large. He noted that the people of Kasese, having experienced both peace and insecurity in the past and living near the Democratic Republic of Congo, clearly understood the value of peace.

The President attributed Uganda’s improved security situation to clear politics and the rejection of divisive identity-based politics, which he said had previously plunged the country into instability. He assured residents that although the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) remain in eastern DRC, they no longer pose a threat to Uganda.

Museveni highlighted infrastructure development as another major achievement of the NRM government, citing improved roads, schools, health centres, electricity, and communication networks. He said access to electricity in areas like Kasese was a sign of progress compared to the past when the region had no power.

The President urged residents to focus on fighting household poverty by engaging in productive economic activities. He emphasized the need for irrigation in Kasese to boost agricultural output, noting that Uganda’s overall production of coffee, bananas, sugar, and maize had significantly increased, although some citizens were yet to fully benefit.

On employment, Museveni said government should not be the largest employer, stressing that sustainable jobs come from wealth-creating sectors. He cited commercial agriculture as a major source of employment, giving an example of a farmer in Busoga who had created over 300 jobs through farming.

He also emphasized manufacturing and tourism as critical sectors for job creation, welcoming demands from leaders and residents for an industrial park in Kasese. Museveni noted that globally, tourism generates more income than coffee and has great potential in the Rwenzori region.

“The future of Kasese lies in commercial agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing,” Museveni said, urging voters to support the NRM in the elections to consolidate the gains already made.

Earlier, NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Jonard Asiimwe, thanked residents for turning up in large numbers and congratulated the President for successfully campaigning across the country.

He reminded the President about the proposed industrial park in Kasese and invited him to return to the district to lay a memorial stone at Katebwa.

Museveni concluded by pledging continued support for Kasese, including more equipment and funding for road maintenance, citing the district’s large size and growing economic activity.

He advised those defecting from opposition to embrace parish SACCOS so that they can be part of wealth creation.

“Welcome them. We are going to add more money from PDM from shs100m to between Shs200m and Shs300m.

SOURCE: NRM media