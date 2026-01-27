Museveni asks supreme court to dismiss Kasibante petition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss with costs a petition filed by his rival, Robert Kasibante, challenging his victory in the 2026 presidential election, arguing that the petition is legally defective and unsupported by evidence. Museveni’s response was filed on Monday by his lawyers, Usaama Sebuufu and Anthony Bazira, following a petition lodged by Kasibante, a former presidential candidate who contested on the National Peasants Party ticket.

Kasibante is challenging Museveni’s declaration as the duly elected President of the Republic of Uganda, accusing the incumbent and the Electoral Commission of presiding over an election marred by widespread irregularities, violence, voter bribery, intimidation, abuse of state resources, and systemic non-compliance with electoral laws. According to the petition, the Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner of the January 17, 2026, election with 7,946,772 votes. Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu was declared runner-up with 2,741,238 votes.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi obtained 209,039 votes, Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu garnered 59,276 votes, Frank Buura received 45,959 votes, Mubarak Munyagwa polled 31,666 votes, while Kasibante himself obtained 33,440 votes. Kasibante filed his petition within the constitutionally prescribed ten-day period, naming Museveni as the first respondent, the Electoral Commission as the second respondent, and the Attorney General as the third respondent.

In his response, Museveni denies all allegations except those expressly admitted and maintains that Kasibante has no valid grievance within the meaning of the Constitution or the Presidential Elections Act. He contends that the election was conducted in full compliance with the law and that any alleged non-compliance— which he denies— did not substantially affect the outcome.

In an affidavit filed in support of his answer, Museveni, through his lawyers of K and K Advocates, states that he was validly elected President for the 2026–2031 term and that the results declared by the Electoral Commission reflect “the free will of the people of Uganda.” He says he is unaware of any illegalities that marred the election and insists that the Commission lawfully exercised its constitutional mandate. “If there was any non-compliance in the conduct of the election, which is denied, I believe it did not affect the result of the election in a substantial manner,” Museveni swears in the affidavit.

One of the central claims in Kasibante’s petition is that the Electoral Commission lacked independence and acted under the influence of the incumbent, ruling party officials, and other state actors. Museveni flatly rejects this allegation, swearing that he did not, personally or through his agents, and without his knowledge, consent, or approval, influence, direct, or control any actions of the Electoral Commission.

Kasibante also alleges that the campaign and election period were characterised by violence, intimidation, and harassment of opposition candidates and supporters, allegedly involving the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). He claims that opposition supporters were attacked, campaign events disrupted, and lives lost during the election period. In response, Museveni states in his affidavit that security during the election was managed by the police, supported by the UPDF and other agencies, solely to ensure a secure electoral environment.

He adds that, to his knowledge, UPDF personnel did not campaign for him or illegally interfere with opposition activities. “Any guidelines issued by the security forces were to enforce the directives of the Electoral Commission and the law,” Museveni states, adding that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. The President also distances himself from allegations of voter bribery and improper inducement, including claims that money and material items were distributed to voters in major urban centres.

He specifically denies knowledge of allegations that three billion shillings were allegedly given to a group of mechanics in Kampala or that individuals such as musician Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, bribed voters on his behalf. Museveni further rejects claims that he abused state resources during the campaign, stating that any government facilities used were those ordinarily attached to the office of the President, as permitted by law. He insists that no public resources were unlawfully deployed to support his campaign.

Another key issue raised in the petition concerns the voters’ register and the use of biometric voter verification machines. Kasibante argues that the technology lacked a clear legal framework and was unreliable. Museveni, however, counters that the Electoral Commission compiled, updated, displayed, and maintained a credible national voters’ register, and that biometric verification was lawfully introduced to enhance electoral integrity.

He notes that where machines failed, voters were identified using the voters’ roll and that no voter was disenfranchised to his advantage. On allegations that some polling stations were not properly gazetted, Museveni maintains that all polling stations were lawfully established and gazetted in accordance with the law. He also defends the processes of counting, tallying, and transmission of results, stating that they were conducted transparently and in full view of candidates or their agents, enabling the Commission to declare results within the constitutionally mandated 48 hours.

Museveni further challenges several aspects of the petition on technical and legal grounds, arguing that many allegations are vague, lack particulars, or fall outside the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. He also contends that some of the remedies sought by Kasibante—including the cancellation of results and orders for wide-ranging audits—are not available under the Presidential Elections Act.

He adds that several accusations are vague, ambiguous, and lack sufficient particulars to enable him to provide a concise answer. Museveni’s lawyer, Usaama Sebuufu, told Our Reporter that the legal team had complied with the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The Electoral Commission and the Attorney General have already filed their responses to Kasibante’s petition ahead of the hearing of an application for discovery scheduled for Wednesday. Since 2001, every presidential election in Uganda has been challenged in court, including petitions filed by Dr Kizza Besigye, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, and Robert Kyagulanyi following the 2021 election.

In all previous cases, the Supreme Court acknowledged the existence of irregularities but upheld the declared results, citing the high legal threshold required to overturn a presidential election.

****

URN