Tuesday , February 17 2026
Home / NEWS / Museveni appoints former Ethiopian Airlines CEO as acting chief of national carrier

Museveni appoints former Ethiopian Airlines CEO as acting chief of national carrier

The Independent February 17, 2026 NEWS Leave a comment

Museveni met Mr Girma Wake the former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines alongside Mr Robert Kateera at State House on 4th February, 2026.

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Girma Wake as a consultant and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier.

Museveni directed Minister of Works and Transport Edward Katumba Wamala to appoint Wake to serve as acting CEO until a substantive chief is identified in July, according to a State House statement issued late Monday.

Wake, who served as Ethiopian Airlines CEO in 2004-2011, has been tasked to rectify management weaknesses in Uganda Airlines, the statement said.

He takes over from Jenifer Bamuturaki, who announced her resignation last month.

Uganda Airlines operates routes in Africa, the United Arab Emirates and India, with plans to expand its network to China. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved