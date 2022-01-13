Murushid Juuko retires from national team football

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cranes has suffered another setback following the retirement of Murushid Juuko. The dependable Uganda Cranes submitted his retirement letter to the local football federation-FUFA on Thursday.

He describes the time he has spent with the Uganda Cranes as a fantasy, saying that he is happy to have realized his childhood dream of representing his country.

“If you asked me as a young boy if I would have played for my country (Uganda Cranes), over fifty caps and lined up against some of the biggest national teams. I would have told you it was a fantasy. I am fortunate to have realized those dreams, however, I feel I have served the nation enough, and it’s time for me to call it a day with Uganda Cranes”, reads the January 13th, 2022 letter.

He reveals that it has not been an easy decision to retire at the moment. “This has not been a simple decision for me to make but together with my family and management, we think this is the right step for me to take,” he said.

Adding that, “I want to take this opportunity to thank FUFA, my teammates on the national team (past and present), the government, and all football stakeholders for their support during my time with the Uganda Cranes. I wish the Uganda Cranes the best of luck in their future endeavors and I will now concentrate on my club football with Express FC”.

The 27-year-old professional player joins his former teammates including the former Captain Denis Masinde Onyango, assistant Captain, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, and Michael Azira who retired from the team. Juuko started his national team career in 2014 and went on to become an undisputed starter in the defensive position of the Cranes.

He was part of the Uganda Cranes in the last two African Cup of Nations tournaments both in 2017 in Gabon and in 2019 in Egypt. The player last featured for the Cranes in a FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier tie against Mali at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Unfortunately, Juuko earned a red card for elbowing an opponent and he was further slapped with a fine of 5,000 Swiss Francs (Shillings 20 Million). FUFA President Moses Magogo and Uganda Cranes players agreed to clear the fine handed to Juuko. His resignation comes as the Uganda Cranes are in Asia for a build-up tour but he isn’t part of the team.

*****

URN