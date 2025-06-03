MUNYONYO: Female suicide bomber identified

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has identified the suicide bomber who died in an explosion in Munyonyo. The explosion occurred on Tuesday near Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine, where thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the religious commemoration.

Two people, a man and a woman who were carrying explosive material on a motorcycle, died when the explosive detonated prematurely.

Addressing the media in Mbuya on Tuesday, Col. Chris Magezi, the UPDF Director of Defence Public Information, identified the female bomber as Aisha Katushabe, also known as Sumatah Byahunaga or Kabonesa.

Magezi also said that the bomber was the daughter of Abdul Shakuru, who blew himself up in 2021 at the Central Police Station- CPS and the widow of one of the ADF suspects who was killed after plotting to kill mourners at the funeral of the former Deputy IGP Paul Loketch.

According to Magezi, intelligence had obtained information that there were plans to attack worshippers and pilgrims on Martyrs Day and that two days ago, the army had arrested a suspect who is in custody. The suspect was found with laptops and ammunition.

Residents speak out on explosion

Residents of Munyonyo woke up to an explosion that rocked the area. At 8:30 am, the explosion occurred on Tuesday near Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine, where thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the religious commemoration. It is reported that two people, who were carrying explosive material on a motorcycle, died when the explosive detonated prematurely.

Rashid Musisi, a boda boda rider, said a man carrying a woman on a motorcycle asked for directions to the Basilica at around 8:20 a.m. “They both had backpacks. About five minutes later, we heard a blast. At first, we thought it was a tire burst, but then people started running toward the scene,” he said. “We found their lifeless bodies there. They were still recognisable—that’s how we knew it was the same duo.”

Another eyewitness, Fiona Nakafero, said panic broke out immediately after the explosion. “People who had lined up to enter the Basilica, along with residents nearby, fled in fear,” she said.

Samuel Mukiibi, a resident of Salama who was attending mass at the Shrine, says that when they heard the explosion, there was commotion at the Church, but the Priest told them to remain calm.

According to Mukiibi, although people first scampered in different directions because of the explosion shock, some later returned and crowded around the blast scene until other security agencies cordoned off the area. Mukiibi is convinced that God wanted them alive.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, and lives meters away from the blast scene, says that as they were having breakfast, they heard a big bang. He says he thought a car tyre had burst, but a few minutes later, he ran to the scene and couldn’t believe what he saw before his eyes.

Twenty minutes after the explosion, joint security forces—comprising the army, police counter-terrorism units, Special Forces Command, and plain-clothed operatives arrived at the scene. They were later joined by the bomb squad and Scene of Crime officers, who combed the area for evidence. The entrance to the Basilica was also sealed off.

Security personnel at the scene of the crime, who preferred anonymity, say that the explosive detonated before reaching the church

****

URN