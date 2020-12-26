Muntu warns electorate of NRM’s blinding billions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu has cautioned voters in Kampala not to be blinded by the 60 billion shillings that the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM is scheduled to spend to bolster support for its candidates across the country.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate today resumed his campaigns in Kawempe North Constituency and Nakawa both in Kampala district after the Christmas break.

An internal memo recently issued by the NRM secretary-general Justine Kasule Lumumba indicated that the money is meant to facilitate their candidates to procure campaign materials.

Now according to Gen. Muntu, there is need for the people of Kampala and other areas to be alert and not get confused while casting their vote on 14th January.

He appealed to voters to stay focused and not be divided by the money the NRM party is going to provide to its candidates as they seek for votes. Muntu was campaigning in Kawempe North Constituency near St. Paul’s Church of Uganda, Kyebando.

Muntu also appealed for votes so that he and his government can fulfill the desire to have a stable country with fairness, equality before the law and development for all.

“This has not happened because politics changed and has self-seeking individuals with uncontrolled greed,” he said. “And these are many at all levels and this has turned into a disease. What we need to do on 14th January is to vote out President Yoweri Museveni and start a war of curing the disease that is deeply rooted in the country.”

He sought to be voted together with other candidates fronted by the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) so that they can ensure that Ugandans are all self-sustaining through availability of jobs rather than begging for favors from leaders.

“Reducing the people to a level where the only way of survival is to beg yet they have capacity to make their own money if the conditions are right is literally a crime,” said Muntu.

Uganda’s former army commander says that it is a bad culture for politics to be looked at as a platform for one to do whatever he or she wants.

