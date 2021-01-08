Muntu scoffs at leaders pleading for Kayihura’s pardon

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate, Gregg Mugisha Muntu has scoffed at a section of Kisoro district leaders who are pleading for a pardon for the former Inspector General of Police, General Kale Edward Kayihura.

The group led by Kisoro District Chairman Abel Bizimana knelt before President Yoweri Museveni to plead that he pardons their own, Kale Kayihura for all charges that were brought against him before the General Court Martial.

Gen Kayihura was sacked in April 2018, by President Museveni after serving the force for 13 years. At the time of his dismissal, the country was witnessing a new wave of murders and kidnaps and an increase in urban crime.

He was later arraigned before the general court-martial and charged with failing to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorized persons including Bodaboda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta. The crimes were allegedly committed between 2010 and 2018. He is also accused of failing to supervise police officers, as well as aiding and abetting the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016.

But the Leaders of Kisoro said that Kayihura, a resident of Nyakabande sub-county in Kisoro district should be forgiven because there are those who committed heavier crimes and were pardoned by president Museveni.

Museveni, who was in Kisoro to hold campaign meetings, as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, promised to talk to the military prosecution to have Kayihura pardoned.

But Muntu says that leaders lying prostrate on the ground in front of Museveni was laughable because they are aware that Museveni used Kayihura to make mistakes and later dumped him. Muntu also faulted Kayihura for trusting Museveni as an individual than valuing and respecting police as an institution.

Muntu says that this is the only chance for Kisoro residents to send Museveni into retirement by voting against him, for personalizing government institutions. He also asked them to disprove fears that without Museveni, Uganda will collapse.

Rev. Innocent Nshizirungi, the ANT flag bearer for Bufumbira East constituency says that they are tired of empty promises by both the President and his party, the National Resistance Movement-NRM. Muntu will on Friday campaign in Rubanda, Kabale and Rukiga districts.

