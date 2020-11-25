Muntu cancels Kamwenge rally after disagreement with police over venue

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT presidential candidate, Mugisha Muntu on Wednesday cancelled his rally in Kamwenge after disagreeing with police over the venue.

According to Muntu, he had planned to have his rally at Biguli primary school playground in Biguli town council but due to a heavy downpour, the place became so hard to access by his team or even the supporters.

Consequently, Muntu said he hired another venue at Biguli Church of Uganda playground which was about 100 metres away from the original venue and he even communicated the change to his supporters.

He however explained that to their shock, police rejected the new venue over unclear reasons forcing him to cancel the rally.

“Our policy has always been to do all we can to be reasonable, even in the face of unreasonable action on the part of the state. We engaged the police leadership in a civilized, respectable manner well knowing that they intended to not only frustrate us but cause us to act in ways that would give them an excuse to cause chaos,” Muntu said.

He was forced to head to Kitagwenda district for another rally saying that even when he knows he was on the right side of both the law and reason, he chose not to endanger the lives of his supporters or the general public by escalating the situation.

“We will do everything humanly possible to avoid a single life being lost or blood being shed on account of our campaign,” he added.

According to the Electoral Commission – EC campaign schedule, Muntu will tomorrow be in Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts for his campaigns.

*****

URN