MultiChoice Uganda offers more for less in new GOtv promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

• Non-Subscribers to Access the GOtv Decoder at 43% Discount

MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment, has today launched an exciting GOtv decoder offer with a 43% reduction, effective 1st March 2021. The announcement was made during a press briefing held at MultiChoice Uganda offices today.

GOtv non-subscribers will now access the GOtv decoder at Ushs 39,000 from the initial price of Ushs. 69,000. The new offer is intended to give customers more for less as they access a variety of local and international content ranging from News, Sports, Entertainment, local content among other thing.

Jonah Wegoye, the Head of Sales at MultiChoice Uganda revealed that, “We are pleased to announce the latest development to our potential new and non-active GOtv subscribers where we have given a further 43% discount on our decoder pricing, reducing the cost from Ushs. 69,000 to Ushs. 39,000.”

“There is a growing appreciation of content featured on the GOtv platform as it resonates with the everyday Ugandan, hence the price revision was an opportunity for us to make the decoder affordable so as to provide great home entertainment for Ugandans on the GOtv platform,” stated Wegoye.

From local content premiered on Pearl Magic, a channel well known for showcasing Ugandan content, not limited to dramas, kids learning programmes, to international content, Sports and News, GOtv hosts an array of great TV content that is appealing for family viewing and home entertainment.

“Our commitment of offering great Pay TV entertainment to our customers still stands even in 2021, hence informing our new price cut for the GOtv decoder which is now accessible at Ushs. 39,000,” mentioned Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda

She added that, “Continuous investments are being made for us to deliver utmost value to our customers, and this can be evidenced in our latest addition of the Pearl Magic Prime channel on DStv featuring prime local content, Showmax Add to Bill, all of which are very recent additions to MultiChoice Uganda offering.”

“The GOtv price offer we believe is timely and will go a long way in enriching families as they have the opportunity to save and channel the savings to other ventures while enjoying home entertainment and creating unforgettable moments as they catch our content,” concluded Kizza.

– ENDS –

About MultiChoice Uganda

Established in 1994, MultiChoice Uganda has made an estimated US$150 million contribution to the national economy and has spurred rapid growth in the film and video-entertainment sector by commissioning some 10 000 hours of locally-produced content.

Rooted in Ugandan society, MultiChoice Uganda is 100% owned by MultiChoice Africa Holdings. Customers have a choice of five packages delivered via the DStv satellite platform with a total of over 140 channels as well as three packages via the GOtv digital terrestrial (DTT) service.

For more information;

Joan Semanda Kizza

PR and Communications Manager,

MultiChoice Uganda,

Tel: +256312245206

Email: Joan.Semanda@ug.multichoice.com