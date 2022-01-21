Multi-billion Arua Hill stadium to be ready in March

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of a stadium and a business park in Arua city will be completed by March.

In 2019, the then Arua municipality and district authorities handed over the 9.7acre piece of land at Arua Hill grounds to Joadah Consultants for the construction of the mini-stadium and a business park. The city will take over the facility after the expiry of the 49-year lease.

Sunday Etrima Olishe, the Chief Executive Officer Development Infrastructure, the developer and supervisor of the stadium construction, says the works are now at 93-percent and the project will be ready through a phased opening to the public by March 1.

Etrima said if it was not for the challenge of the Covid-19 lockdown, the works would have been completed. He says that the facility will not only light up the face of Arua city but also offer over 1,000 jobs to people in addition to attracting tourists and enhancing revenue for the city council.

Milly Inzikuru, the Deputy Mayor of Arua city is hopeful of increased direct and indirect revenue from the stadium, which they are planning to ensure is used to sustain the city.

When URN visited the stadium, workers were seen fixing the tiles, doors, and windows while heavy machines were leveling and compacting the front section and fixing pavers.

