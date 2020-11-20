Mulago adds a hundred beds to accommodate more city riot causalities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mulago hospital is expanding on the bed capacity at the casualty ward in anticipation of more patients as a result of the city riots.

The hospital management is creating space at new Mulago to add 100 beds for the purpose.

Mulago hospital alone has since Wednesday registered 95 riot casualties, a cumulative number of patients who were injured during the riots that erupted as a result of the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate.

Out of the 95 patients, 74 sustained injuries from gunshots, 21 from teargas. Twelve have succumbed to the injuries.

David Niwamanya, the Principle Hospital Administrator told Uganda Radio Network that the casualty ward at Old Mulago has become too small to accommodate the increasing numbers of patients at the facility.

He said that they are creating space in anticipation of more patients who may be injured during the riots that are politically motivated because of the tense season, adding that the numbers of people coming to check on the patients is also increasing which puts the lives of the patients and the health workers at risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease.

According to Niwamanya, the increasing numbers of patients has constrained the hospital in terms of resources like the medicines and the health work force. He urges the public to be calm and avoid the incidents that may cause more injuries.

Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the Executive Director Mulago Referral National Hospital says the number of casualties is increasing day by day which has effectively narrowed the available space.

Baterana has also expressed worries that people coming to visit their patients are not being mindful of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures which he said compromises the safety of the people at the hospital.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the Deputy Executive Director of Mulago Hospital told our reporter that currently, all riot patients are being received and treated in the Lower Mulago casualty wards but plans to transfer them to the New Mulago have already started.

She noted that if the third floor gets full, another level will be opened to accommodate all patients that will be ushered in.

Dr. Byanyima called for calm among the citizens adding that these happenings are disastrous and can cause permanent injuries and disability on one’s body.

Although the hospital has increased on the bed capacity to accommodate more causalities, some patients are complaining that they are yet to get any form of treatment since they arrived at the facility on Wednesday.

Leopold Nyakauma, one of the patients who was shot in both legs says the are yet to remove the bullets from him.

Abraham Bishamika, a resident of Gaba who sustained injuries from gunshots complained that up to now, he has not yet received any treatment.

Bishamika said he was teargassed in Kisseka market on Wednesday and later shot three live bullets in the knee. He was first rushed to Kisenyi medical clinic but was later transferred to Mulago hospital.

But the Executive Director of Mulago, Dr. Baterana Byarugaba asked patients to wait until the medical team analyses their injuries because the number of patients is high.

URN