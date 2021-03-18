Mukono NRM district administrator remanded on theft charges

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono Grade I Magistrate Thaddeus Muinda has remanded the National Resistance Movement administrator for Mukono district on charges of theft.

Sseruga Lubega was arrested on Tuesday evening by Mukono police crime investigations department after the NRM National Task Force accused him of embezzling 27 million Shillings meant to run district youth activities in September 2020.

The money was intended to support youth in mobilization and canvassing support to win majority youth positions in Mukono which most of them instead lost to the opposition parties specifically the National Unity Platform and the Democratic Party.

The accused has pleaded not guilty before his lawyer Denis Nyombi tried to seek for a bail application, which had been objected by the government’s prosecutor Ann Nanteza. She said that before the accused is granted bail, he needed to also be arraigned before the magistrate where his file was allocated by the Resident State Attorney.

Nanteza has claimed that the Grade I Magistrate Jackline Kagoya, is out office for some days. Muinda has agreed with the prosecution to remand Lubega to Kauga prison until April 12.

The defendant’s lawyer Nyombi says their intention of lodging a bail application has been not granted but it is the normal process of court and they shall wait until the set date.

Lubega’s remand comes a month after the same court remanded to date the Mukono Municipality NRM Youth Chairperson Hakim Kyeswa on charges of forging a national identity card and passport indicating change of his age from 34 years to 29 years with an intention of contesting in the recently concluded district youth elections.

URN