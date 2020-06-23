Mukono Municipality posts Ugx 100m to secure land lease

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono municipal authorities have posted a partial payment of 100 million Shillings to Mukono Diocese for a lease on land housing the administrative headquarters.

The municipality entered into an agreement with the diocese to pay 200 million Shillings in a period of four years to secure a new 99-year lease for the land. The initial lease expired in 2015.

Mukono municipality has been struggling with working space to accommodate its workforce since its elevation in 2020. Most of the buildings on the site are dilapidated after several rounds of renovation conducted over the years. The most dilapidated buildings include the block that hosts the works, education and health departments.

But the Municipal Mayor George Fred Kagimu notes that their development plan was constrained by land ownership challenges. The Diocese advised the council to clear the lease payment before setting up any development.

Mukono Diocesan Bishop James William Ssebaggala notes that allowing the municipality to set new developments before paying would delay the fulfillment of their agreement. The municipality has so far raised 100 million Shillings over a period of two years through local revenue.

George Masengere, the officer in charge of communication at the municipality says that the council will be producing architectural plans to start construction of the new administrative units as soon as they clear the payments for the lease. He says that the construction project shall be funded using local revenue and support from the central government.

The Municipal Deputy Mayor Jamadah Kajjoba told Uganda Radio Network that the facilities at the municipality were meant to cater for the town council yet for 10 years now, it has been serving a multiplied population at the Municipality.

