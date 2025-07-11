Mukono District Chairperson Bakaluba Mukasa suspends District Service Commission

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono District Chairman, Rev. Dr. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, has suspended the District Service Commission following allegations of corruption.

According to Bakaluba, the suspension comes after reports emerged from applicants alleging irregular practices by commission members, including demands for bribes and suspicious instructions.

Bakaluba accuses the chairperson of the commission, Eng. Dr Godfrey Kisuule Kibuuka and the members for soliciting bribes from applicants, promising them jobs.

“We don’t want to face a similar scenario like that one that happened in Mpigi, where the chairperson of LCV and other committee members, and the chairman of the District Service Commission were arrested, and now they are facing the courts of law. I thought this would be ample time for us to look through. If there is a genuine complaint, let that person come with facts so that we can make our records clear,” he said.

Bakaluba said that the suspension will pave the way for investigations, internal investigations. He asked applicants who were promised jobs to file complaints.

However, Kibuuka, when contacted, said that he has not been informed about the suspension.

The district youth Councillor, Reuben Senyonjo, has condemned the move by the chairman, saying he did not follow the proper procedures.

