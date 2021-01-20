Mukono candidates blame low voter turnout on presidential results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono district councillor candidates have blamed today’s low voter turnout on on the declared results of last week’s presidential polls.

Last Saturday, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission-EC Simon Byabakama declared president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the president of Uganda which disappointed most people subscribing to the National Unity Platform- NUP.

The election that seemed to be the hope for many young people left them disappointed and many vowed not to vote in the local government elections.

Betty Nakasi, a DP woman district councilor candidate says that most people have refused to come and vote due to their disappointment over the results of the recently concluded presidential elections.

Nakasi says that they shouldn’t have lost hope but rather still show up to vote. “People should have come to vote because local government positions are very important as we are the ones on ground ensuring there is proper service delivery.”

Meanwhile, Abudallah Nsubuga Majala, NRM district councilor candidate for People With Disabilities-PWDs says that government’s failure to announce today as a public holiday has also led to low turnout.

He says: “People are always looking for money and once an election activity comes like today when it has not been declared a public holiday, people would rather work than go and vote.”

John Baptist Kawere, a boda boda rider at Seeta stage says that for him, he voted for Bobi Wine and was surprised to hear Museveni being announced as winner.

However, Siraji Ssemuga, an independent candidate for Mayor says that people should not give up.

“Rigging of elections is always expected however, people shouldn’t give up but keep voting because their vote matters,” he said.

