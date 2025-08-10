Muhoozi, Kiir hold talks on security

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and visiting Ugandan Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba have held talks on strengthening regional stability.

The Ugandan military said in a statement issued here late Saturday that during a meeting held in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on the same day, Kiir commended Uganda for its role in maintaining peace in South Sudan.

Uganda has its troops deployed in South Sudan at the request of the South Sudanese government following clashes between rebel forces and government troops.

Kainerugaba said Uganda will continue to foster stronger ties with South Sudan.

After meeting Kiir, Kainerugaba visited the tactical headquarters of Operation Mlinzi Wa Kimya, a Swahili phrase meaning “Silent Guardian,” where he interacted with Ugandan troops and commanders overseeing the mission.

These engagements underscore the deepening military and security partnership between Kampala and Juba, according to the statement.

The meeting came after at least four soldiers were killed late last month during clashes between Ugandan and South Sudanese troops at a disputed border area.

The two neighboring East African countries have yet to resolve the land dispute in Uganda’s Yumbe and Moyo districts, which border South Sudan’s Kajo-Keji area.

Uganda and South Sudan established a working committee to settle ongoing tensions at the border area, which have involved confrontations between the two militaries and occasionally sparked diplomatic concern. ■