Muganzi retained as Tooro deputy prime minister amid wetland encroachmen

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Muganzi has been maintained as the third Deputy Prime Minister and Security Minister in Tooro Kingdom, despite reports implicating him as a defiant wetland encroacher.

Muganzi was recently implicated for constructing houses and planting eucalyptus trees in Mugunu Wetland in Kabarole District.

The report also implicated Pastor Patrick Muhumuza for degrading the same wetland and Kabarole District Natural Resources Officer, Godfrey Ruyonga, for encroaching on Karamaga Wetland, also found in the same district.

The report which was written in December 2018, only leaked to the public last month, sparking an outcry for Muganzi’s dismissal. Those calling for his ejection said he had gone against a campaign of restoring wetlands that the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is spearheading.

Consequently, On July 29, King Oyo directed his Prime Minister Bernard Tungakwo to investigate the alleged misconduct of Muganzi and take appropriate action.

However, before the investigations are over, Muganzi with other cabinet members was on Saturday sworn in as the official bearer of the two offices in the kingdom, at an event held at the Harukoto Palace. The event was presided over by King Oyo.

The other ministers sworn in include Tungakwo who has retained his office, Harriet Nyakake who remains the First Deputy Prime Minister, Charles Byanyima, the Finance Minister and Charles Mwanguhya as Information Minister.

Commenting on the matter, Muganzi argued that he has never degraded any wetland, never received any communication from National Environment Management Authority – NEMA that he has encroached on a wetland, and that no one is investigating him.

But Tungakwo explained that he has already summoned Muganzi and asked him to step aside and allow investigation to continue.

*****

URN