Mufti suspends Masaka, Bunyoro Kadhis after successful impeachment

The Independent February 24, 2021

Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje. File Photo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has suspended Sheikh Burhan Bagunduse, the Kadhi Masaka Muslim district and his Bunyoro counterpart, Sheikh Ashiraf Kugonza.

In a media statement, Ashiraf Zziwa, the acting public relations officer Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC says the Mufti has appointed Sheikh Badru Uzairu Wassajja and Sheikh Edris Songolo to replace Sheikh Bagunduse and Sheikh Ashiraf Kugonza in acting capacity respectively.

The decision to suspend the duo follows their successful impeachment by the respective district joint session committees for alleged failure to deliver services to expectation.

The joint session comprises members of the executive and college of sheikhs.

A circular issued by Sheikh Muhammad Murshid Luwemba, the Religious Affairs Secretary at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC indicates the two are expected to hand over office to the new office bearers effective Feb 26th 2021.

According to the UMSC constitution, the Mufti can only appoint a substantive district Kadhi from three candidates nominated by the district council on the advice of the Majlis Al- Ulama-college of sheikhs.

URN

