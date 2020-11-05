Mufti eulogizes the late Dr. Kaliisa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has paid glowing tribute to the late Dr. Sheikh Annas Abdnoor Kaliisa. Speaking at the funeral prayers for the deceased at the National Mosque at Old Kampala on Thursday afternoon, Sheikh Mubaje described the late Dr. Kaliisa as a well-read Muslim scholar, researcher and analyst, whose grasp of Islamic Theology and the contemporary world was unparalleled.

Sheikh Mubaje said he learnt about the death of Dr. Kaliisa with sadness because of his devotion to the growth of Islam particularly in Uganda and internationally. He said the death of Dr. Kaliisa and other Muslim scholars in the past few days leaves a big dent in the Muslim community in the country.

He prayed that the Almighty forgives the late Dr. Kaliisa for his shortcomings and rewards him for his tireless efforts for the good of Islam in the country and the entire world. Dr. Kaliisa, who breathed his last while taking an evening nap at his residence in Kawempe on Wednesday evening joined Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC in 1975 shortly after returning from his studies in Islamic law at Madina University in Saudi Arabia.

He served in various capacities including as Acting Kadhi Masaka Muslim district, Principal Private/ Personal Assistant to the late Chief of Uganda, Sheikh Yusuf Sulaiman Matovu and Religious Affairs Secretary, a post he held until 1986. Dr. Kaliisa was a co-signatory to the historical Makkah Agreement, which culminated into the amended UMSC Constitution.

At the time of his death, Dr. Kaliisa has been chairperson of Salaam Charity Foundation that has been undertaking various community projects. He has also been Uganda’s representative to the Saudi based International Islamic Fiqh Academic, which is in charge of giving Islamic edicts alias fatwas.

In a condolence message posted on their website, Quta Sano, the Secretary General said he was touched by the kindness, an unusual calm, silence and realistic guidance of the late Dr. Kaliisa during their sessions. He also helped establish the House of Zakah and Waqf Uganda.

******

URN