MUBS strike: Non-academic staff invigilating examinations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities at the Nakawa based Makerere University Business School- MUBS have insisted on issuing Examinations to students despite the ongoing industrial action by academic staff. Last week, academic staff at MUBS declared a sit-down strike due to the protracted salary discrepancies on public universities.

MUBS staff earn less compared to academic staff in other public universities. The strike came at a time when over 8000 finalists preparing for their final examinations. Management and government appealed to the staff to resume work as their grievances are resolved in vain.

On Monday, MUBS management decided to deploy a section of academic staff who didn’t participate in the strike alongside non-academic staff to invigilate the examinations. Our reporter observed that most of the examination rooms were being manned by non-teaching staff donning blue shirts and navy blue trousers.

Peter Simon Odoki, the MUBS Senior Publicist says that as per the university programme the exams had to take place regardless of the ongoing strike. Odoki says that management cannot allow students, most of whom have cleared their fees to end up as collateral damage in the ongoing situation.

Students have welcomed the arrangement by management. Sharon Nayira describes the strike as unfair, saying since they cleared the examination fees.

“Students are not the problem here. We paid our money and so we expected to study and do exams. Actually, we would have left a very long time ago if it wasn’t COVID19,” she said.

Prize Ashaba also welcomed the arrangement but sceptical whether the exams will be marked on time. Odoki says that even the issue of marking the exams will be handled.

“Right now, we want the exams done. That is the administration’s focus. The issue of marking and assessing will also be addressed at an appropriate time,” he said.

Brian Muyomba, the Chairperson Makerere University Business School Academic Staff Association, says that they don’t mind what goes on at the institution anymore as their industrial action is still on.

He says the affected staff will not be part of any school programme until their grievances are resolved.

Recently, The Minister of Public Service, Wilson Muruli-Mukasa, noted that the government was processing a supplementary budget of Shillings 4.9 billion to cater for the salaries of the 843 affected academic staff.

********

URN