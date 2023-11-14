MTN’s 5G sites hit 35

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |MTN Uganda has rolled out over 35 sites starting in Kampala for the last quarter and are all actively supporting communication activities for its clients, it said on Nov.9. In a bid to augment the benefits of 5G, executives have also gone ahead to further roll out and optimize 4G+, an even more efficient version of 4G technology across the country. “These technologies promise remarkable advancements in terms of speed, capacity, latency, and connectivity.

They not only offer faster internet speeds but also have the potential to revolutionize and drive efficiencies in various industries, like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and transportation,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge says. She adds, “As part of our latest Unstoppable Network campaign, we want to put a spotlight on the extent of investment that we are committing to ensure that through our services, we support individual and government efforts to drive progress in our communities and country.

In our application for spectrum, which the regulator graciously awarded, we ensured to balance our investment by having the right mix of 4G+ and 5G technologies to make sure that our coverage spread meets the utilization requirements of individual, institutional as well and corporate customer needs.”