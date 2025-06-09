MTN Uganda unveils 2025 Edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care

Kampala Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has launched the 2025 edition of its annual employee volunteerism initiative, 21 Days of Y’ello Care, under the theme “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools.”

The campaign, running from June 1 to 21, focuses on bridging digital gaps in underserved communities across Uganda.

Working with partners including the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd, Bayobab, Maendeleo Foundation, AYO Uganda, Roofings Group, Transsion, and Xeno Investment Ltd, MTN is rolling out grassroots initiatives to boost digital inclusion and connectivity.

Speaking during the launch at Kabalagala Youth Centre in Kampala on June.2, Enid Edroma, General Manager for Corporate Services at MTN Uganda, emphasized that the digital divide extends beyond technology to include social and economic challenges.

“This year’s campaign is about care, collaboration, and long-term thinking. We are working with local communities to create solutions that meet real, on-the-ground needs,” she said.

The Kabalagala Youth Centre, in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has already benefited from the initiative through the installation of a modern creative studio, tree planting, waste recycling to support green jobs, and entrepreneurship training. The Centre has trained thousands of young people since 2017 and remains a model for digital empowerment.

In the greater central region, specifically, Luwero District, MTN and partners—the Nnabagereka Development Foundation, AYO Uganda, Bega Kwa Bega,—engaged in a series of transformative community-based activities on June. 5. These included the renovation of infrastructure at St. Mary’s Health Centre in Kasaala and the unveiling of a digital agribusiness initiative at St. Andrew Kaggwa Secondary School. The two entities also received computers with a one-year paid for internet.

In Tooro Kingdom, the focus is on digital tourism and HIV/AIDS awareness. In Ker Alur Kingdom, the initiative targets teenage pregnancy prevention through digital education. In Busoga Kingdom, MTN is supporting youth vocational skills and empowerment using technology.

These projects, collectively valued at over Shs 500 million, reinforce MTN Uganda’s commitment to digital access and social transformation.

Now in its 18th year, 21 Days of Y’ello Care mobilizes MTN employees to volunteer time and expertise to improve communities. “Y’ello Care reflects how we work and what we believe in,” Edroma said. “Even modest improvements in digital access can create lasting opportunities.”

KCCA’s Deputy Director of Gender and Community Services, Daniel Kaserengenyi, lauded the initiative: “Access to digital tools is vital for education, healthcare, and economic growth. MTN’s work shows the powerful impact of public-private collaboration.”