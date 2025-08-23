MTN Uganda, Turkish Airlines launch 1-year campaign dubbed ‘Fly Prestige with Turkish Airlines’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its exclusive loyalty program ‘MTN Prestige’ has partnered with Turkish Airlines to launch a new campaign, “Fly Prestige with Turkish Airlines.”

The year-long promotion will reward MTN Prestige customers with the opportunity to win free round-trip air tickets to international destinations of their choice, executives said on Aug.22 at MTN Uganda Headquarters in Kampala.

The initiative is designed to celebrate and reward MTN Prestige’s high-value customers by offering them exceptional travel experiences.

MTN Prestige has consistently sought to enhance customer value beyond conventional loyalty programs, and this partnership with Turkish Airlines further strengthens MTN’s commitment to delivering premium lifestyle benefits.

Sylvia Elsheikh, MTN Uganda’s chief marketing officer, said, “MTN Prestige is about creating extraordinary moments for our customers. This campaign demonstrates our dedication to offering benefits that truly matter—from exclusive discounts and lifestyle experiences to now opening doors to the world through travel. Together with Turkish Airlines, we are giving our high-value customers the opportunity to unlock their next adventure and enjoy unparalleled travel privileges.”

How the campaign works

The ‘Fly Prestige with Turkish Airlines’ campaign is open to all MTN Uganda prepaid customers aged 18 and above who are on the MTN Prestige profile. Customers can join MTN Prestige by dialing *180#, then purchasing any Prestige Combo bundle—whether data, voice, or custom—via the My MTN App or USSD 18021#.

Each purchase made during the campaign automatically enters the customer into a monthly draw.

However, eligibility requires at least three months of active MTN subscription, and each customer is limited to one entry per month regardless of the number of bundles purchased.

Every month, one lucky winner will be selected to receive a round-trip economy ticket to any Turkish Airlines destination of their choice. The ticket covers airfare and associated taxes and remains valid for travel for one year from the date of issue.

The prize excludes visa fees, travel insurance, accommodation, meals, and airport transfers, which will be the responsibility of the winner. Once confirmed, travel dates and destinations cannot be altered. Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or alternative rewards.

Winners will be contacted directly by MTN Uganda. Executives said, if a winner fails to respond within three business days, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to another participant.

Ali Ozdemir, Turkish Airlines Country Manager for Uganda, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Turkish Airlines is proud to partner with MTN Uganda in this exciting initiative. With our vast network covering 131 countries and 353 destinations across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia via Istanbul, we are delighted to offer MTN Prestige customers the opportunity to experience world-class travel and discover new destinations.”

The launch of ‘Fly Prestige with Turkish Airlines’ aligns with MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on delivering leading digital and lifestyle services. The campaign highlights MTN’s mission to enrich lives, deepen customer relationships, and create memorable experiences.

By combining Turkish Airlines’ global reach with the exclusive benefits of MTN Prestige, this initiative provides customers with unmatched value, premium service, and the chance to explore the world.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Mehmet Fatih, said the collaboration goes beyond a marketing campaign, describing it as a partnership that unites two friends committed to innovation and service for the people.

He noted that the initiative is a symbol of connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world, highlighting how Turkish Airlines has significantly contributed to trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, while MTN has transformed the way Ugandans communicate, connect, and do business—making it more than just a telecom company.

“The coming together of these two brands marks a major milestone and reflects a spirit of mutual partnership—connecting the skies with the brand. Such collaborations can inspire new business opportunities and greater cooperation,” the Ambassador said.