MTN Uganda, partners commission women and children’s ward in Pakwach

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has commissioned a newly constructed women and children’s ward at Alwi Health Centre III in Pakwach District, expanding healthcare capacity at the rural facility where patients previously shared limited inpatient space.

The telecom operator, through the MTN Foundation and in partnership with the Alur Kingdom and a consortium of corporate partners, invested more than 156.6 million shillings ($41,000) in the project, according to company officials.

The ward — built and equipped with support from Huawei, GDE, Rak, Enetworks, Soliton, Rontech, Quavatel, Fireside, Coolwave, MTN SACCO, Dynamo, Pavicon, Seagate and Nubly — provides dedicated inpatient space for women and children, addressing a long-standing infrastructure gap at the facility.

The investment follows findings from the company’s 2025 “21 Days of Y’ello Care” volunteer program, which highlighted severe congestion at the health centre. At the time, men, women and children shared a single inpatient ward with only six beds, despite the facility handling between 700 and 800 patients each month.

The newly completed ward includes 16 patient beds and mattresses, IV stands, bedside lockers and privacy screens, alongside equipment such as oxygen concentrators, suction machines, pulse oximeters, stretchers, wheelchairs and refrigeration units used for medical storage.

“This ward is about dignity, safety and quality of care,” said Thomas Motlepa, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Uganda, during the commissioning ceremony. “When a mother is in labour or a child is admitted for treatment, they deserve an environment designed specifically for their needs.”

Health officials say the investment has already contributed to rising patient volumes at the facility, which now serves between 2,000 and 2,500 patients monthly, reflecting improved community confidence in the services provided.

Separating the wards is expected to improve infection control, patient privacy and treatment outcomes, while the availability of modern equipment strengthens the facility’s ability to deliver more timely diagnosis and care.

Located along the Pakwach–Arua highway, Alwi Health Centre III also plays a key role in stabilizing accident victims before referral to larger regional hospitals, meaning the expanded infrastructure could enhance emergency response capacity in the area.

The new ward builds on earlier upgrades undertaken during the same volunteer campaign in 2025, when MTN Uganda and its partners renovated the facility’s kitchen and sanitation areas, installed a rainwater harvesting system to support maternity services, introduced internet-enabled computers to improve patient record management and deployed solar lighting to maintain operations during power outages.

District leaders welcomed the investment, saying it has strengthened both the health centre’s operational capacity and its relationship with surrounding communities.

The project is part of a broader series of health-sector interventions supported by MTN Uganda, including the construction of Lela Obaro II Health Centre II in Gulu and support to facilities such as Kawempe National Referral Hospital in Kampala, Aroi Health Centre III in Arua, Amach Health Centre IV in Lira, Naboa Health Centre III in Budaka, Kigorobya Health Centre III in Hoima District, Kijura Health Centre III in Kabarole District and Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale.

The company says such initiatives form part of its broader corporate responsibility efforts aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps in underserved communities and supporting improved access to healthcare services across Uganda.