MTN Uganda launches shs85 million digital inclusion project, donates computer lab to Bugiri school

BUGIRI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Through its MTN Foundation, MTN Uganda commissioned a fully equipped computer lab at Town View PEAS High School in Bugiri District as part of a broader Shs285 million initiative to enhance digital access for students across Uganda.

The new facility includes 30 computers, free internet connectivity for one year, security cameras, and a power backup system, ensuring reliable access to digital learning tools. Under MTN’s Digital Access Program, the project will also provide internet connectivity to 29 other PEAS (Promoting Equality in African Schools) institutions, benefiting over 16,000 students and their communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Allan Njagala, MTN Uganda’s Head of Commercial for the Eastern Region, emphasized the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

“Integrating ICT into education is crucial for preparing students for the future,” Njagala said. “No learner should be left behind simply because of their location or background.”

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s national development goals, including Vision 2040 and the National Digital Transformation Roadmap, which prioritise digital literacy as a key driver of economic growth.

Sophie Namumbali, Head of Studies at Town View PEAS High School, hailed the lab as a transformative addition.

“This facility levels the playing field, allowing our students to compete with their urban counterparts,” she said.

Students shared their enthusiasm, with Abdul Ndifuna, a learner at the school, saying, “For many of us, this is our first time using a computer. We’re not just learning technology—we’re unlocking new opportunities.”

Hon. Agnes Taaka Wejuli, Bugiri District Woman MP, praised MTN for the timely intervention, while Henry Senkasi, PEAS Country Director, stressed that technology access is a right, not a privilege.

Beyond infrastructure, the project includes teacher training and access to the MTN Skills Academy, a free e-learning platform offering courses in digital literacy and entrepreneurship.

Since 2015, MTN Uganda has established 63 ICT labs across the country, including nine in technical institutes. The latest initiative reinforces MTN’s commitment to sustainable digital inclusion, ensuring that Ugandan youth are equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Other beneficiary schools include St. Catherine Girls School (Kazo), Revival Girls High School (Mbarara), and the Tunaweza Foundation (Kampala).