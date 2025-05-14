MTN Uganda contributes Shs50.55 billion to the National Connectivity Fund

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has announced a significant contribution of approximately Shs 50.55 billion to the Uganda Communications Commission’s Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF). This marks the company’s largest annual contribution to date aimed at expanding telecommunication services and accelerating digital inclusion in underserved communities across Uganda.

The announcement was made at the UCC headquarters in Kampala. This contribution represents a substantial increase from Shs 42.5 billion in 2024 and Shs 36 billion in 2023, demonstrating MTN Uganda’s commitment to exceeding its statutory obligations as a National Telecommunications Operator (NTO).

Under Ugandan law, all telecom operators are required to contribute 2% of their annual gross revenues to UCUSAF. Established in 2001 (originally as the Rural Communications Development Fund), UCUSAF is administered by the UCC to address challenges related to connectivity, access, affordability, and equitable distribution of ICT services, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, commented on the contribution: “At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. This contribution is part of our broader strategy to support the transformation of Uganda into a fully digital economy, by not only investing in infrastructure but also enabling affordability, access, and digital skills.”

Hon. Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission, acknowledged MTN's consistent support. “Although the financial contribution being announced today is a legal obligation under the terms of your licence, what we appreciate deeply is the spirit with which you meet this obligation,” said Thembo. “You continue to pay consistently and on time. That kind of commitment is not something we take lightly, and we sincerely commend you for it.”

MTN Uganda’s contribution comes amid national efforts to boost smartphone penetration, which, according to UCC’s Fourth Quarter 2024 report, stands at 35.6% among all mobile subscribers, trailing behind regional peers. In response, MTN has intensified initiatives like the M-Kabode Supa smartphone financing programme and forged strategic partnerships to make smart devices more affordable. These efforts have already increased smartphone penetration on the MTN network from 39.1% to 44.9% over the past year.

Beyond infrastructure and device affordability, MTN Uganda is actively investing in digital literacy. The company has established 63 ICT labs in educational institutions nationwide and utilises the MTN Internet Bus to deliver hands-on digital training to learners and communities, equipping them with essential skills for the digital economy.

“Access to infrastructure is important, but access to knowledge and skills is equally critical,” Mulinge added, emphasising MTN’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind in Uganda’s digital journey.

MTN Uganda reiterated its dedication to collaborating with the UCC and other stakeholders to bridge existing gaps in affordability, digital literacy, and equitable access to communications technology across the country.