MTN Uganda backs 25 grassroots projects with Shs500mn under Changemakers scheme

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has selected 25 community projects to receive funding under the third phase of its Changemakers initiative, committing Shs500mn to grassroots development efforts.

Each project will receive up to Shs20mn through the MTN Foundation to support interventions spanning economic empowerment, healthcare, education, environmental protection, and water and sanitation.

The beneficiaries were drawn from more than 1,800 applications submitted across Kampala, Greater Central, Western, Eastern and Northern Uganda, with selection based on demonstrable community need and alignment with the company’s social investment priorities.

“We are inspired by individuals and organisations already making a difference,” said Allen Kagina, a trustee of the MTN Uganda Foundation, at the announcement ceremony held in Nakasongola district. “Our role is to support them to extend that impact to more people.”

Among the selected initiatives is the Migeera Women Centre of Influence, affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, which received sewing machines and fabric valued at Shs20mn to expand its vocational training programme. The centre targets women — including those engaged in informal and vulnerable livelihoods — with skills in tailoring and small business development.

Local authorities welcomed the intervention, pointing to its potential to stimulate livelihoods and broaden economic participation. “This programme will create opportunities for women and youth and support local development,” said Samuel Kigula, LC V chairperson of Nakasongola district.

Margret Katongole, the centre’s coordinator, said the funding would enable the organisation to scale its outreach and equip more women with income-generating skills.

Since its launch, the Changemakers initiative has funded more than 50 projects, deploying Shs1bn and reaching over 235,000 beneficiaries, as MTN Uganda deepens its focus on inclusive growth and community-level impact.

Winners: Changemakers per region Kampala Region

Cathy Devine Apparels – Nakawa division (Manual & electric sewing machines, cloth materials for training)

Inner Wheel project – Luzira Female prisons – Nakawa division (sewing machines & fabric for making reusable sanitary pads)

Read to Learn Foundation – Makindye district (tablets, braille papers for printing education materials & sponsorship for teacher training sessions on inclusive quality education)

Uganda Cancer Society – Kawempe division (24 Wheelchairs)