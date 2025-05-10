MTN reaffirms commitment to Uganda as a strategic growth market

MTN Group delegation visits Uganda, pays courtesy visit to President Yoweri Museveni

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A high-level delegation from MTN Group, led by Chairman Mcebisi Jonas and Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, visited Uganda this week to engage with national leaders and key stakeholders, reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to the country as a vital part of its pan-African growth strategy.

The visit, which forms part of a broader engagement initiative bringing together board chairs from MTN’s operating companies and senior executives, aimed to strengthen relationships with government and industry leaders. The discussions focused on aligning on shared priorities and advancing MTN’s efforts to support Uganda’s digital and socio-economic development.

Key highlights of the visit included a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe, as well as a stakeholder dinner hosted by MTN, attended by senior government officials, regulators, and leaders from the private sector.

During the State House meeting, President Museveni welcomed MTN’s continued investment in Uganda, stressing the importance of targeting sectors that drive job creation and economic expansion. “If people have jobs and incomes, they will buy more phones and use them more,” Museveni said.

“That’s why we must invest in the four key sectors of wealth and job creation: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.” He also encouraged MTN to explore cross-border investment opportunities to foster regional integration and intra-African trade.

Uganda holds special significance for MTN, having been the first country outside South Africa to grant the Group a telecommunications licence in 1998. This licence marked the beginning of MTN’s international expansion and laid the groundwork for its current position as one of Africa’s leading digital infrastructure providers. Today, MTN Uganda remains a critical market for the Group, both commercially and in terms of developmental impact.

Jonas, MTN Group Chairman, expressed gratitude for the strong collaboration between MTN and the Government of Uganda.

“We are here to express our appreciation for the continued support we have received. MTN is not here for the short term—we are here for the long haul,” Jonas said.

He also highlighted the potential for strengthening trade and business links between Uganda and South Africa.

“We believe there is a real opportunity to help Ugandan businesses enter the South African market, and that is something we can explore further,” added.