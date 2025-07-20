MTN MoMo moves to drive Uganda’s digital and financial empowerment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On July 11, MTN MoMo Uganda Limited officially launched a transformative campaign titled “The Power to Be More,” aimed at unlocking new levels of digital and financial empowerment for individuals and businesses across Uganda.

This campaign marks a significant evolution of MTN MoMo from its foundational role as a mobile money transfer service to a robust financial platform offering a wide array of services—payments, savings, borrowing, investing, insurance, and more. It reflects MTN’s continued commitment to equipping Ugandans with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Richard Yego, CEO of MTN MoMo, highlighted the platform’s 16-year journey of building trust with millions of Ugandans.

“We have walked hand in hand with Ugandans as a secure and accessible financial partner. Today, we build on that legacy with a renewed vision—empowering every Ugandan to do more, achieve more, and ultimately, become more. Your phone, through MoMo, becomes your bank, your marketplace, your insurance provider, and your gateway to the global digital economy,” Yego said.

Jemima Kariuki, Chief Products Officer at MTN MoMo Uganda, emphasized that this campaign is about giving users seamless access to a rich portfolio of services.

“From everyday payments like school fees and shopping, to accessing savings and loans, to growing wealth through Yinvesta, we are integrating essential financial tools directly into users’ hands. MoMo is here to make life easier and more prosperous,” she said.

The platform also supports business growth through Market by MoMo, a unique e-commerce solution connecting local sellers to wider markets, and Cover by MoMo, which enables families to access insurance with ease. In addition, the Virtual Card by MoMo provides users with the ability to make secure global transactions online.

MTN MoMo’s renewed strategy is aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan III, positioning the platform as a key driver of inclusive growth and digital transformation.

“By placing a comprehensive financial ecosystem into the hands of every Ugandan, we are not just promoting financial inclusion—we are building the foundation of a prosperous, modern, and digitally empowered nation,” Yego added.