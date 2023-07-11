MTN, Airtel ordered to provide phone printouts to terror suspect Yusuf Nyanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has ordered telecommunication giants MTN and Airtel Uganda to avail Yusuf Nyanzi, a suspect implicated in three high profile Murder cases with the printouts of his phone number, allegedly used to commit the crimes.

The order was issued today by Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire after Nyanzi convinced him that the telecom companies did not file a response to his initial application in May 2022 to show if they were in support or against it. The matter was determined in his favour, without their input.

Nyanzi filed the application in 2022 saying that he needed the printouts to defend himself on three separate files containing charges against him. Nyanzi drafted and signed the documents before a Justice of Peace in Luzira Prison.

Nyanzi was first arrested on charges of killing the former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa on March 17, 2017. He was arraigned before the International Crimes Division on charges of murder, terrorism, and belonging to a terrorist group.

He was later charged with the murder of Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sergent Steven Mukasa who were killed earlier on November 26, 2016, in Masanafu, a Kampala city suburb and stayed on remand for several years before he was granted bail by Justice Lydia Mugambe.

Barely a year after his release Nyanzi was rearrested in connection with the attempted murder of Works and Transport Minister General Edward Katumba Wamala and the murder of his daughter Brenda Nantongo Wamala and driver, Haruna Kayondo on June 1, 2021.

According to the Prosecution, between March and June 2021, Nyanzi together with others still at large with the intent to intimidate the public or section of the public, and for political-religious social or economic aims, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others, directly involved themselves in the murder and attempted murder of police personnel and civilians.

The Prosecution alleges that Nyanzi used phone numbers 0752819810 and 0779356630 registered in his name to coordinate the execution of the offences in question on the three files, a charge he denies.

As a result, Nyanzi petitioned the Court to direct Airtel and MTN Uganda to give him the call printouts detailing their matrix, GPS coordinates, Base Transceiver Station, Base Station Controller, and cell tower triangulation with their names and locations including their code numbers both in full and short.

Nyanzi says that he needs the details especially when he was in Kawempe South, Rubaga North, Mukono North, and Busiro North area for the period between September 1, 2016 to July 30, 2017, and from April 1 to July 15, 2021, the time when the said crimes were committed.

Nyanzi adds that he wants the said information to compare and contrast with the copies he received as Prosecution evidence, arguing that it will help him to prepare his defence should the court confirm the charges against him.

The Court has now ordered MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda to furnish him with the said information no later than July 17 2023. In the meantime, Nyanzi has been sent back to Luzira Prison on remand.

