Mpuuga urges Ugandans to demand change, decries mismanagement and long rule

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mathias Mpuuga, the National Coordinator of the Democratic Front (DF), has expressed strong criticism of Ugandans for their failure to demand meaningful change. He made the remarks while addressing DF delegates in Soroti, where the party was inaugurating its new regional office for Teso. Mpuuga noted that despite Uganda’s vast natural and human resources, the country continues to suffer from mismanagement and called for urgent reforms.

“As we approach 63 years of independence, we reflect on how our forebearers envisioned a united nation that cares for all its citizens, free from discrimination,” he said. “Yet, we find ourselves in a situation where some believe Uganda belongs to them, while others are relegated to servitude.” He argued that it is not too late to reset the national agenda and foster a new consensus based on transparency and equitable leadership. “Uganda is not poor; it is mismanaged. There is enough wealth for everyone, but we need to engage in a fresh dialogue,” Mpuuga stressed.

The former Leader of Opposition also pointed to the long rule of President Museveni as an example of what he called a dangerous precedent. “Such a lengthy rule is frightening and detrimental. Those who have been governed for so long must be having a problem,” he said.

Mpuuga called on young people to take an active role in envisioning a new Uganda and assured them of the party’s willingness to work with all Ugandans to achieve a more inclusive political landscape. “We need a political landscape where we can converse with our NRM brothers. When we assume power, we shall protect you the NRM, we shall not harbor you, but we shall be better than you,” he added.

DF’s Regional Coordinator for Teso, Pascal Amuriat, emphasized the party’s focus on equitable distribution of national resources and inclusive governance. “This party is focused on democratic change for the betterment of our people. We invite various political actors to join us in shaping Uganda’s democracy,” he said.

Amuriat also highlighted major challenges facing the region, including youth unemployment, education setbacks, insecurity, and unresolved cattle compensation claims. Looking ahead, Mpuuga announced that the party will soon hold elections for local leadership across the country to rally individuals “who are ready for change and committed to rebuilding Uganda.”

***

URN