MPs want voter verification exercise reviewed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has urged the Electoral Commission to review the on-going voter verification exercise to ensure all eligible people vote in the 2021 general elections.

Oulanyah made the appeal on Wednesday after Arua Woman Member of Parliament Maurine Osoru raised a matter of national importance. Osoru noted that lack of adequate equipment is hindering Electoral Commission (EC) officials from carrying out the voter verification exercise.

She added that few computers are availed to the officials yet the deadline is drawing close. Osoru wants the deadline extended and more equipment availed to the staff.

Busongora North MP William Nzoghu also noted that the Electoral Commission had declined to register young people who will have clocked 18 years by the time of the election.

Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa pledged to engage the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Gen. Kahinda Otafire in regard to provision of enough equipment to the Electoral Commission officials. She, however, noted that guidelines for verifying voters had been issued and clear enough.

Oulanyah says that the Electoral Commission makes a review of the verification exercise in time so that all eligible people are taken care of.

The Electoral Commission last month started the General Update of the National Voters’ Register, in villages across the country to enable potential voters to confirm their intention to participate in the elections, and where they intend to vote from, for example, place of residence or district of origin. EC warned that those who do not adhere to the process risk not voting.

During the General Update exercise which started on Thursday, November 21, the Commission registers eligible Ugandan voters, who are not yet registered, transfer individuals who wish to transfer to new voting locations, and assign polling stations for all learners who were registered under the Learners Project in 2017 and have since attained voting age.

The verification exercise is slated to end on 11th December.

URN