MPs want public consultations on Roads Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have raised concern over the failure by the Parliamentary committee on physical infrastructure to consult the public on the roads bill 2016.

The Parliamentary committee on physical infrastructure chaired by Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko approved the proposal to expand road reserves from the current 15 meters to 40 meters from the centre line of the road.

However, the committee was tasked to scrutinize the bill and consult the public, which they failed to do due to lack of funds.

Members of Parliament who were debating the roads bill on Thursday said although they agree with the principle of the bill that roads be expanded, they don’t agree with the failure to seek public consultations on the bill.

Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi questioned how Government intends to implement the expansion of road reserves without consulting the public who are land owners.

James Waira Majegere the Bunya East MP asked the Speaker for more time to consult the public. He says the issue of land is contentious and Parliament cannot pass a law without consulting the public.

Cyrus Aogon, the Kumi Municipality MP says the people must be consulted on this bill.

Tonny Ayoo, the Kwania County MP says Government needs land for this proposal to work, and people need to be involved.

Robert Kasule the Nansana Municipality MP supported the proposal on road reserves saying the Ugandan roads are so small and there is a need for wider roads.

Kasule says the new regulation will also ensure that there is a walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

*****

URN