MPs split on proposal to involve Museveni in NSSF bill scrutiny

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament are divided over a proposal to meet president Yoweri Museveni for an input on the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill.

A joint team of members of the gender and finance committees is scrutinizing the NSSF bill, which among others, seeks to make it mandatory for all workers to register and contribute to NSSF, allow for self-employed people to contribute to NSSF and allow midterm access to benefits for voluntary members.

In a heated session held at parliament today the chairperson of the Finance committee Henry Musasizi stated that they needed to listen to aid the President because he had written seeking to contribute to the bill. But several members of the joint committee opposed the idea. They said that President Museveni will have his input at the time of assenting to the bill.

The debate came up after the joint team failed to agree on whether NSSF should continue to be housed in the Ministry of Finance or revert to the Ministry of Gender. Musasizi, however, said that it was important to consult the president on the matter so that they do not have to clash over the bill being returned back and forth.

Workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara says it is a good procedure to consult all workers including Museveni.

Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya, however, says that allowing the President to contribute to the bill is not a wise move because he had already shown his interest on the matter.

The committee, however, resolved to meet the president and finalize on the bill.

The Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development says that the President has already guided on the matter that the funds should go under the Ministry of Finance. According to the Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender James Ebitu, there is no contradiction sending the fund to Finance.

*******

URN