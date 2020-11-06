MPs seek review of DRC road funding plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament are proposing to cut funding for the construction of a road in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by up to 50 percent as a means to reduce the amount of money borrowed domestically.

The Ugandan government announced earlier that it would finance projects to surface a 223-kilometre road in the DRC as part of plans to boost trade between the two countries. The area to be surfaced includes the national road from Kasindi section at the border to Beni (80km) and the integration of the Beni-Butembo axis (54km) to the national road and the Bunagana(border) to Ruchuru-Goma road (89km).

However, to be able to do this, the government wanted to borrow 200 billion Shillings to finance its contribution which constitutes 2 percent of the total cost of the road. the construction is estimated to cost USD 334.5 million.

But in a heated discussion held on Thursday, Members of the National Economy Committee of Parliament suggested that the funding be given out in phases. This means that the government should release 100 billion Shillings this financial year to finance the road and do the same in the next financial year.

The MPs who were meeting the State Minister for Finance David Bahati are also proposing to cut by half, the amount of money to be borrowed for the purchase of radios to facilitate continuity of learning or non-candidate classes during the lockdown.

Although the government had budgeted 336 billion Shillings for the purchase, the MPs are now proposing an allocation of 168 billion Shillings. The committee chairperson Syda Bbumba said that instead of purchasing nine million radios for learners, the government can start with about five million radio sets while tracking the efficiency of the project.

Bahati however said that although some people already have radio sets, the cabinet agreed that the government should buy new radio sets for all households and have a radio dedicated to the children for learning purposes. He says that buying half the number of radios will be a disadvantage to the other learners and that the money is not needed in phases.

Labwor county MP Michael Ayepa also questioned the role of Resident District Commissioners in the distribution of radio sets.

Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa questioned how the government plans to deliver the radios yet they failed to deliver the facemasks to Ugandans. He adds that there are also areas in the country that do not have a clear broadcasting signal whose residents will still not use the radio sets even when they are given to them.

Government is altogether seeking a supplementary allocation of 6.5 trillion Shillings. Parliament has now scheduled a special sitting next Tuesday to handle the supplementary budget request.

URN