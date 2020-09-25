MPs reiterate call for accountability for COVID-19 donations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament want the government and the National COVID-19 task force to provide accountability for all donations received from well-wishers to mitigate the effects of coronavirus disease.

The total donations to the COVID-19 taskforce were valued at 28 billion Shillings by May 2020. They included both cash and non-cash donations channeled through the national response fund chaired by Emmanuel Katongole, the executive chairman of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited.

Now a section of MPs say that the goodwill of Ugandan individuals and companies could easily be abused and would affect any similar move in the future if the funds received are not accounted for.

Bukonzo East MP Harold Muhindo says that it is shocking that up to now the government has not accounted for the money it received. Muhindo says this is the right time for citizens to demand accountability, saying that failure to account for money could affect future contributions. He says that its unfortunate if behind the goodwill of Ugandans there is a corruption spirit.

Bbaale county MP George Wilson Nsamba Kumama says that the government is obliged to explain to Uganda how much was collected and how much was used as well as what it was used for instead of leaving the public guessing about the expenditures.

Abim Woman MP Janet Grace Okorie-moe says that the government delay to account for donations received creates a lot of doubt on the spending yet several people have asked for this accountability in vain.

William Nzoghu the MP says that the people in this country are up to their survival and are using COVID-19 as an opportunity to accumulate wealth.

*****

URN