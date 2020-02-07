MPs Protest delayed report on alleged sexual abuse of Makerere University students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament have questioned the delayed report by the House Committee on Education and Sports on its investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of Makerere University students by security personnel.

On 27th November 2019, the Committee was given two weeks to present a report on the unrest in the University and attack on Makerere University students by security personnel.

This followed an earlier directive by Parliament on 31st October 2019 for the committee to investigate the unrest at the University following a debate on the students strike and the brutal raids by the army on students Halls of residence.

On Thursday, MPs expected the committee leadership to specifically present a report on the allegations of sexual abuse of students, mismanagement and abdication of duty by the University management.

However, the Education Committee Vice Chairperson John Twesigye Ntamuhiira said that they were not ready to report their findings.

He said that they had not yet got any feedback from key people with whom they want to interact with. Ntamuhiira sought two weeks to conclude their work and report back to parliament on 20th February.

However, Lwemiyaga Country MP Theodore Ssekikubo wondered why the committee was taking so long to conclude the matter since they needed to interface with the affected students.

He accused the committee of not taking the matter seriously also describing the manner in which the investigation has been handled as strange.

Bugabula County MP Henry Maurice Kibalya said that the committee was taking long to conclude the matter that required urgency.

Amudat Woman MP Rosemary Nauwat equally expressed her disappointment in the delayed production of the committee report.

Kitagwenda County MP Abbas Agaba Mugisha said that given the time that has passed, it would be very difficult for the committee to gather the required information.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga confirmed the committee leadership had requested her to write to different people who had made allegations of sexual abuse and that she did. Kadaga granted the committee one more week to present the report for debate.

******

URN