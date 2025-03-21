MPs not happy that Nalukoola swearing-in has delayed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for delaying the gazettement of Luyimbazi Elias Nalukoola, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate who won the recent Kawempe North by-election, preventing him from being sworn in.

The matter was raised during a plenary sitting on Thursday, chaired by Speaker Anita Among. Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, questioned the delay, noting that Igara East MP Michael Mawanda had been sworn in within 24 hours of his election victory.

“Madam Speaker, may we know when Nalukoola, the Kawempe by-election winner, will be sworn in?” Ssemujju asked.

In response, Speaker Among explained that Parliament could only swear in an elected MP after receiving an official gazette from the Electoral Commission. “I am waiting for the gazette, and I need to hear from the Electoral Commission,” she stated.

Her remarks triggered an emotional response from Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition (LOP), who condemned the EC’s conduct. “We are dismayed that the Electoral Commission has not gazetted the winner of the Kawempe North by-election. When we followed up, they told us they are still sorting out internal issues,” Ssenyonyi said.

He argued that in previous elections, gazettement was done promptly and accused the EC of failing in its responsibility. “After declaring a candidate the winner, the EC no longer has any role. Since the government supervises the Commission, they should tell us what is causing the delay,” he added.

Ssenyonyi also raised concerns about the government’s silence on the security forces’ brutality during the Kawempe North by-election, where Nalukoola, opposition MPs, and journalists were assaulted.

“Who is responsible for the brutality? We have raised this issue in Parliament, but the government has not responded. Officials, including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Internal Affairs Minister Gen. David Muhoozi, condemned the violence—so can we know who ordered it?” he asked.

He further criticized government ministers for making sarcastic comments suggesting that the opposition orchestrated the violence against themselves and journalists. Ssenyonyi also decried the ongoing spate of abductions, citing the disappearance of Bright Muhumuza, NUP’s Coordinator for Western Uganda, on Wednesday night.

“One of our coordinators was abducted last night. We do not know why the government continues to commit atrocities against its own citizens. What hurts most is the government’s pretense—acting as if nothing is happening while nobody is held accountable,” he lamented.

He demanded that errant security officers be punished, questioning why no one had been held responsible for attacking political leaders, supporters, and journalists during elections. Ssemujju also weighed in, announcing plans to table a motion condemning violence against journalists.

“I don’t know how to make the government understand that the media covers all sides, including the NRM. Yet, during the Kawempe by-election, we saw armored vehicles at polling stations—a scene reminiscent of war zones when the military was fighting the Lord’s Resistance Army in Northern Uganda,” he said.

“What was so special about the Kawempe North by-election that warranted military deployment? This was a clear violation of the Parliamentary Elections Act,” he added.

David Bahati, the acting Leader of Government Business, said the government had visited an injured journalist in Nsambya Hospital and would cover his medical expenses. On security brutality, Bahati simply stated, “President Yoweri Museveni issued a statement on the situation in Kawempe. I have nothing to add.”

His response was dismissed by Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County), who argued that the President’s statement could not override the Constitution.

“This House must put on record our growing dismay over the Electoral Commission’s conduct in the Kawempe North by-election. Despite the results being declared, what is stopping the EC from doing its job? Whoever is aggrieved can seek legal redress, but the people of Kawempe North deserve representation,” Ssekikubo asserted.

Speaker Among directed the Attorney General to follow up on the matter. “We shall wait for the gazette, and once we receive it, we will swear in the Member. It is in my best interest to have my Member in the House because the people of Kawempe North deserve representation,” she concluded.

***

URN