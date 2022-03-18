MPs investigate alleged UGX 28 Billion fraud at UETCL

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee are probing allegations of nepotism and mismanagement of 28 Billion Shillings at the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd-UETCL.

Emmanuel Otaala, the Committee chairperson demanded that the company provides a comprehensive report regarding payment of 28 Billion Shillings to persons affected by the construction of a 132KV power line on Namanve-Luzira land.

Otaala, who is also the West Budama South MP, explained that there are claims that UETCL top management inflated the compensation figure, and even compensated people on government-owned land, adding that they will also probe the Mutundwe-Entebbe project over double reparations.

Emily Kugonza, the Buyaga East County MP said allegations of power struggle have been eminent among UETCL board members. He also cited nepotism and corruption saying the board sat 47 times doing work of management.

Dickson Kateshumbwa, the Sheema Municipality MP demanded that UETCL be thoroughly investigated, arguing that electricity is a very significant factor of production whose distribution must be handled critically.

The State Minister for Privatization, Evelyn Anite, who led the UETCL delegation assured the Committee that she would resolve the impasse at the company.

UETCL is expected to return to the committee on 07 April 2022 with written submissions to all the concerns raised by the MPs. UETCL is responsible for bulk electricity purchases and transmission of power along high voltage wires to local and foreign distribution points.

URN