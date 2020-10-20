MPs demand specific date for 2021 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has faulted Electoral Commission and government for failure to gazette the specific date for the 2021 general elections.

According to the Electoral Commission, the general elections will take place between January 10th and February 8th, 2020.

The Commission is yet to specify the exact date for the presidential and parliamentary elections which has drawn the attention of parliament.

However, the Attorney General William Byaruhanga says the Commission is obliged by law to communicate the specific date for the general election after finalizing with the presidential and parliamentary nominations.

On Tuesday, parliament tasked government to explain the failure to communicate the exact polling dates. According to Kadaga, the lack of clarity on the polling dates is stopping candidates from making their campaign programs.

The Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says despite being asked to submit a campaign program, he cannot do so since he doesn’t know when the elections will be held. He says there is no way they can start campaigning without knowing when it will end.

Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP says her entire campaign is disorganized saying that some of them organise their campaigns on the declaration of dates by the Electoral commission.

Parliament has tasked the Attorney General and responsible government ministers to respond to their queries on why the election dates haven’t been appointed.

Following the successful completion of parliamentary nominations, Electoral Commission asked the candidates to prepare their campaign plans in a space of one and a half weeks.

URN