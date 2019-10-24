MPs call for forensic audit of Gulu University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) – Central Government has demanded a forensic audit of Gulu University. The MPs fault the University for operating without a master plan and proper financial management procedures.

Their queries arise from an audit of the University conducted by the Auditor General.

The AG’s report of 2018 indicates that the University failed to fully implement planned activities like; drawing a master plan and business plan for the seven pieces of land.

Other key findings indicate failure to rehabilitate the Dean of students Block, Academic Registrar’s Block and Planning Block.

Further findings reveal that of the approved budget of 39 billion shillings, the University received up to over 40.6 billion shillings, beyond what it had budgeted.

Also, five billion shillings domestic arrears relating to allowances; employee costs, goods and services were not disclosed in the entity’s final financial statement.

The findings annoyed the MPs led by Polly Philip Okin Ojara, the Committee Deputy Chairperson who visited the university on Wednesday.

Kwania County MP Tony Ayo demanded to know why the University continues to use an obsolete master plan developed in June 2002, 17 years ago despite the huge funding from the Government.

Several university officials who include; Asaf Adebua, the Accounting Officer, also the Acting University Secretary, Jerry Bagaya, Academic Registrar, Christopher Obalim Deputy University Secretary, Emmanuel Wesonga, the University Planner, were were questioned at the University Council Hall.

The MPs also grilled Bernard Allana, the Assistant University Bursar for causing financial loss of 48 million shillings. The money was for paying arrears in the Academic Registrar office.

Although Allana claims he refunded the money, the AG’s 2018 report reveals that only 15 million had been recovered and the amount was not reflected in the financial statements.

Stephen Mukitale Biraahwa, the Buliisa County MP, said despite the University teaching Public Administration and Management course, their impression is very disappointing after 17 years of existence.

Okin, says that the University is being mismanaged and requires an urgent forensic audit to clean up the mess and restore sanity.

The committee is on a countrywide on-spot value for money assessment of hospitals; Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions of Learning.

URN