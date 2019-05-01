MPs asks Museveni to finance first Lango stakeholder’s conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Copy of MP Okot’s letter to President Museveni seeking for about Ugx 32M to finance the first Lango Stakeholders conference

Legislators from Lango Sub region have rushed to President, Yoweri Museveni asking him to consider financing their first stakeholder’s conference. The conference is tentatively scheduled to take place this month at Uganda Technical College in Lira town.

It is expected to draw local leaders including those elected and appointed within the region. The former Lango Parliamentary Group chairperson, Felix Okot Ogong, who initiated the plan to hold the conference, says they have written to President Museveni seeking for his direct support for the conference.

In his March 27th letter to the President, Okot explains that they will use the conference to deliberate on development matters, brief various stakeholders and update them on government programs and how much government has delivered to the region since the 2016 general elections.

Okot also asked Museveni to consider supporting the conference whose total budget is about Shillings 32 million since they expect more than 500 participants. Denis Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP and the spokesperson Lango Parliamentary Group told URN on Tuesday that preparations for the Stakeholders Conference are ongoing. He however, didn’t specify the dates when the conference will take place.

The Land, Urban Development Minister, Betty Amongi who is the new chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary group, said the new leadership is still consulting n how to hold the conference. Joseph Okello, a resident of Adyel Division in Lira town welcomed the move, saying it will give residents an opportunity to get updates on government programs.

Okello says they will also use the chance to remind government on major pending issues in the region. In 2012, a similar gathering code named Lango Conference-2012 was held at Uganda Technical College under the leadership of Eng. Dr. Michael Odongo Okune. President, Museveni attended the conference as chief guest.

This later was followed by infighting among Lango clan leaders, which led to the appointment of parallel Paramount Chiefs opposed to the leadership of Yosam Odur, the legitimate Lango paramount chief.

URN