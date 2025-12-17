MPs approve $162 million loan to boost Makerere University’s Technology and Innovation education

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University’s Science, Technology and Innovation Education (STIE) is expected to progress into modernity, following Parliament’s approval of a US$162 million loan to finance the project.

Parliament approved the loan from Korea Export Import Bank during plenary sitting on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi, moved the motion, justifying that the loan will be used for construction of new facilities, upgrading of existing laboratories and supplying equipment that meets international standards.

“Financing terms are highly concessional and we greatly support the long-term education infrastructure development in Uganda,” Musasizi said.

He said that the project is aimed at improving quality of education and boost graduate employability.

This, according the minister will be achieved through construction of a science and technology center, upgrading of laboratories and smart classrooms as well as construction and equipping a new building to house departments of mechanical, civil and electrical engineering.

Other developments will include construction of new facilities for the University’s college of health sciences, a new building for school of dentistry, and capacity building programs to strengthen the ability of Makerere University staff to operate new technologies and research facilities.

He added that the infrastructure development in the country’s public university is further aimed at increasing national ratio of science and technology to humanities graduates from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent by 2030 and improve STIE learning from 49 percent to 80 percent by 2030.

It is also envisioned that the boost in STIE infrastructure will contribute to increased enrollment of students pursuing STIE, contribute to the University’s ambition to increase the threshold of graduate enrolment from 17 percent to 40 percent by 2030.

The House suspended Rule 162(4) of the Rules of Procedure to allow for adoption of the report of the Finance Committee without debate, following a motion moved by Hon. Acrobert Kiiza (Ind., Bughendera County).

“The contents of this loan are aimed at improving the university and they are critical to the country,” said Kiiza.

Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi however cautioned lawmakers against passing loans without following the right procedures.

Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (NUP, Kalungu West County) however was concerned as to why other universities are not benefiting from such loans.

“We have so many crippling universities, why do we come out for only Makerere University. Bring a loan for all universities,” he said.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa and the Minister of State for Education (Higher Education), Hon. Chrysostom Muyingo guided that upgrading of universities will be done in phases.

“Makerere is the premier university and it has supported all other universities. We sure need support to other universities and the Minister (Muyingo) should pick up on that,” Tayebwa.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda