MPs agree to name parliament institute after speaker Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has unanimously agreed to name the Institute for Parliamentary studies after the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

On 29th May 2019 during the debate on the Institute of Parliamentary studies bill 2019 tabled by Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP, Parliament passed a resolution for the bill to be renamed the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary Studies bill.

The object of the Bill is to establish the Institute of Parliamentary Studies as a one-stop specialized resource centre for the training and capacity development of Members and Staff of Parliament of Uganda, Local Councils and other Legislatures within the region.

On Tuesday, Eragu Veronica Bichetero the Kaberamaido County MP who presented the bill on behalf of the committee said it is the considered opinion of the committee that the Bill is passed without renaming it and the Parliamentary Commission will rename the Institute administratively to reflect the motion that was adopted by MPs.

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday, the MPs unanimously resolved to pass the bill as it is, but have agreed to rename name it after Kadaga.

Kanungu Woman MP Karungi Elizabeth says the institute deserves the name Kadaga as the current speaker has done a lot for Uganda. She says Kadaga has championed girl child empowerment, personally touched the lives of members of Parliament and championed sports among others.

She says because of Kadaga, there is a daycare for children and Women are comfortable in parliament.

Atkins Katusabe the Bukonjo West MP said it is improper to have the institute named after Kadaga when she is the current Speaker and still serving. However he was put out of order.

According to Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal who is the mover of the bill, the bill will remain as Institute for Parliamentary studies bill, but the institute will be called the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga institute of Parliamentary studies.

