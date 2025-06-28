Mpigi LCV chairperson, service commissioners arrested for soliciting bribes

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and State House Anti Corruption Unit have arrested the LCV Chairman and District Service Commissioners of Mpigi for soliciting bribes during recruitment of staff.

The suspects are Martine Ssejjemba , the LCV Chairman of Mpigi district ,Kirumira Fredrick the Chairperson of District Service Commission and Sarah Nakamoga the Secretary of the Service Commission . They were arrested on Friday over allegations of soliciting bribes in exchange for jobs within the district.

Their arrest follows a directive from President Yoweri Museveni who, during his Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring tour in the Greater Mpigi area on June 17, 2025, received complaints from local journalists regarding widespread corruption in the Mpigi District recruitment process.

It was alleged that the District Service Commission was selling jobs to the highest bidder, with applicants being required to pay bribes ranging from UGX 500,000 and 15 million in order to be considered for employment.

As result, President Yoweri Museveni ordered the State House Anti Corruption Unit to investigate the allegations and charge the culprits .

In the statement released on Friday by State House Anti Corruption Unit , the three were arrested to face the charges following investigations into the allegations.

“The three suspects will soon be arraigned and charged before Courts of Law as investigations are still ongoing.” the statement said.

The suspects were transferred to Kampala city waiting to face charges.

Cases of bribery are so widespread in Districts .

Last year the Chairperson of Rakai District Service Commission, David Mpuuga David was arrested and charged in Court after he solicited and received UGX 20 million from a candidate, to secure him a job as an Agricultural Officer.

The arrest followed a public outcry to the RDC Rakai of him consistently asking bribes on each vacancy available.

URN