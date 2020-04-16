Mpigi district receives food aid, cash from pastor Kakande

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mpigi district COVID-19 taskforce has been boosted with a donation of three-tones of maize flour, thanks to Aqua World, a company owned by Pastor Samuel Kakande.

The food will be distributed to persons whose livelihood was affected by measures put in place by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease. Some of it will go the needy members of the community.

The donation which was accompanied with 10 million Shillings was received by the area RDC Rose Byabasaija and the District Chairperson Peter Claver Mutuluza at the district headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Byabasaija, this is the first relief support to the district taskforce since the lockdown was announced more than two weeks ago.

Noeline Ndagire, the official who delivered the package on behalf of Pastor Kakande says that the company was responding to the call made by Mpigi district authorities to organizations and individuals to help the committee to feed those in need.

To date, Mpigi district has had only five COVID-19 suspects, three of whom did not qualify for a medical checkup after failing the interrogation test according to the RDC, while the remaining two are pending medical analysis.

However, the district taskforce has incurred a lot of costs in picking up patients of other ailments who needed to be transported to health facilities.

Byabashaija says that a number of expectant mothers have been calling her office for transportation to health facilities but even with the presence of a fleet of vehicles parked at the district headquarters, there was no fuel to enable them move into the villages to pick the patients up.

URN