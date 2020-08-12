MP Winnie Kiiza officially severs ties with FDC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza has officially denounced the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC and joined the Alliance for National Transformation. Kiiza was part of the group that abandoned FDC after a fall out with Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu.

Although she was part of the ANT party in its formative stages, she could not cross to another party until the final year of her parliamentary term. According to Article (83) of the Constitution, a Member of Parliament automatically loses his or her seat if he or she joins another party or leaves the party and decides to remain an independent member.

Today, she was unveiled as a fully-fledged member of ANT at a press conference held in Kampala. Kiiza said that after the journey with FDC, she has opted to transfer the struggle to ANT.

Muntu said that Kiiza’s move is a boost to ANT’s drive to build strong values in the young generation. Kiiza now joins three other MPs, Paul Mwiru, Gerald Karuhanga, and Kassiano Wadri who have joined the ANT.

*****

URN