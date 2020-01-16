MP Theodore Ssekikubo re-arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament (MP) Theodore Ssekikubo was rearrested a day after he was granted bail by Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was picked up by police from his country home in Lwemiyaga Town Council in Sembabule district Wednesday afternoon. Johnston Kamugisha, the Lwemiyaga sub county LC V Councillor says the legislator was picked up by a team of police officers led the Sembabule District Police Commander Denis Musinguzi.

The officers reportedly dragged the MP from his home and bundled him in a waiting saloon with private number and sped off. Paul Kangave, the greater Masaka regional police spokesperson confirmed the MPs arrest, but said this time it is for allegedly inciting violence.

He however, declined to divulge specifics of the charges against Ssekikubo but said his file has been sanctioned at a higher level, adding that the MP will appear in court.

This is the second time Ssekikubo is being picked up within a space of one week. The MP was first arrested on January 10th from Lwemiyaga sub-county cattle market for allegedly inciting livestock farmers to defy quarantine and reopen the market.

He was also accused of assaulting milk dealers and destroying their cans. He was presented before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court on Monday and remanded until Tuesday.

While in court, Ssekikubo was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of NRM party election materials, threatening violence and obstruction of police officers on duty during the NRM party primaries in August 2010.

On Tuesday, Deogratius Ssejjemba, the Masaka chief Magistrates released Ssekikubo on non-cash bail of Shillings 10 million. Each of his five sureties executed non-cash bond of Shillings 25 million.

Ssekikubo is now detained at Masaka Central Police Station.

