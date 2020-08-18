MP Roland Kaginda defeated in FDC party primaries

Rukungiri , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Roland Mugume Kaginda, the incumbent Rukungiri Municipality Member of Parliament has been defeated in the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party primaries.

Kaginda lost to Dr Wallen Niwagaba Tumwiine who polled 130 votes against Kaginda’s 62 votes while Ingrid Turinawe, the National political mobilizer garnered 65 votes.

Tumwiine was declared the winner on Tuesday evening by Godfrey Katunguka, the Rukungiri district FDC returning officer. Other candidates Francis Musimire, Benon Kenzigye Katwesigye and Hebert Mbabazi Kawawa did not get any single vote.

Speaking after the election, Kaginda conceded defeat but attributed the loss to negative criticism against him by a section of party members.

Turinawe attributed her loss to voter bribery by Tumwine. However, Tumwine refuted the allegations. He asked Turinawe to challenge the results in the courts of law if she has evidence of vote-rigging.

In Rujumbura County, the incumbent Fred Turyamuhweza retained the party flag with 468 votes while his rival Christopher Nabimanya Kapiira got 111 votes and Aruho Nasasira trailed with only 15 votes.

In Rubabo County, Naboth Nasasira was declared the winner after garnering 672 votes defeating Hillary Ainembabazi who got 46 votes.

Charles Makuru, the incumbent mayor for Rukungiri municipality emerged winner with 82 votes while his closest contender, Darius Robert Baguma Tweyambe got 80 votes. Emmy Alban Kiconco got 72 votes while Engineer Amon Niwamanya Bweyakye trailed with only one vote.

URN