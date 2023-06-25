MP Mapenduzi signs MoU with NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant development, Hon. Ojara Martin Mapenduzi, the Bardege-Layibi Division Member of Parliament, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. The historic signing took place during a courtesy visit to the NRM Head Offices in Nakasero.

The Secretary-General of the NRM, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, commended Hon. Mapenduzi’s decision to align himself with the party, calling it a bold and wise move. He emphasized the importance of unity and togetherness among leaders, stating, “This only acts to show that leaders are trying to appreciate the purpose of unity and togetherness, and it’s a generational call that I urge all other leaders to embrace.”

Rt Hon. Todwong also congratulated all independent Members of Parliament who have signed MoUs with the NRM, acknowledging their commitment to working together. He added, “We don’t look at other members from different political parties as our enemies but as partners in the struggle to develop our country, Uganda.”

Hon. Mapenduzi expressed his excitement and belief in the power of collaboration as he stated, “In my entire life, I have looked at leadership not as a position but as a responsibility, and so I have always taken seriously what I am supposed to do and done it in the spirit of impacting positives in the lives of others.